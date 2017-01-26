Governor Dayton Budget Proposal Increases Spending
Governor Mark Dayton’s two-year budget proposal increases spending by $1.2 billion and includes a long list of fee increases that will hit Minnesota residents directly in the wallet.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that Dayton’s plan includes many items that could easily be overshadowed, such as a $1 increase to renew a driver’s license.
Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says each part of the proposed budget ensures the state government gives services to Minnesota residents.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More
That's my brother😭...... Read More
Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More
This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More