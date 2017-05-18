Gov. Dayton Signs Real ID Bill

Minnesota was the final holdout in meeting stricter federal ID standards. Lawmakers struggled for years to pass a bill, raising the prospect of residents being turned away from domestic flights when the federal government requires the new IDs starting in January.

But the Legislature finally reached a deal this week, sending a bill to Dayton’s desk Wednesday. Dayton signed the bill Thursday morning.

Dayton praised the Legislature for finally passing what he called critical legislation.

Its passage allows the state to get an extension to continue using standard driver’s licenses until October 2020. State officials expect to begin issuing the new IDs sometime next year.