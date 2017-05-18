DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Gov. Dayton Signs Real ID Bill

Clayton Castle
May. 18 2017
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota residents don’t need to worry about trouble boarding flights next year: Gov. Mark Dayton has signed a bill complying with Real ID into law.

Minnesota was the final holdout in meeting stricter federal ID standards. Lawmakers struggled for years to pass a bill, raising the prospect of residents being turned away from domestic flights when the federal government requires the new IDs starting in January.

But the Legislature finally reached a deal this week, sending a bill to Dayton’s desk Wednesday. Dayton signed the bill Thursday morning.

Dayton praised the Legislature for finally passing what he called critical legislation.

Its passage allows the state to get an extension to continue using standard driver’s licenses until October 2020. State officials expect to begin issuing the new IDs sometime next year.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

With Days To Go, Budget Talks Hit Stalemate

Dayton Vetoes Abortion Bills

Dayton Vows To Veto Republican’s Budget Bills

Solution For ID Requirements Possibly In The Works

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Warrant Forgiveness Day in Hennepin County

“Warrant Forginess Day,” an event that helps people with low-level arrest warrant can potentially have their charges get dismissed in
Posted on May. 18 2017

Recently Added

Warrant Forgiveness Day in Hennepin County

Posted on May. 18 2017

Hy-Vee and Pinky Swear Foundation Announce New 5K & Fun Run Event

Posted on May. 18 2017

Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Posted on May. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.