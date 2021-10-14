Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Pistou

Pistou

Sue’s Tips

Save a couple of stems from the basil. Add it to the pot that the pasta is boiling in. It will add nice flavor to the pasta and another layer of flavor to the meal.

One batch of this Pistou is enough to toss with 12 ounces of hot cooked pasta. Add some grated fresh Parmesan or Gruyere when you toss it all up together.

This Pistou has many uses. Add a dollop to soups and stews. Stir roasted potatoes up with some pistou. Add it to your favorite vinaigrette. Slather it over a piece of toast and top with a poached. There are so many delicious ways to enjoy this pistou.