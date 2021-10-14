Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Pistou

Nathan DatresOct. 13 2021

Pistou

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups packed basil leaves, torn in half
  • 2 chubby cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
  • Generous 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 cup good quality extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions:

  1. Put all ingredients in a blender or mini food processor.
  2. Process until basil has become fine, garlic is minced and olive oil is incorporated into the mix.
  3. Store in a jar in the refrigerator for up to a week. Pistou can also be frozen in small jars for up to a few months.

Sue’s Tips

Save a couple of stems from the basil. Add it to the pot that the pasta is boiling in. It will add nice flavor to the pasta and another layer of flavor to the meal.

One batch of this Pistou is enough to toss with 12 ounces of hot cooked pasta. Add some grated fresh Parmesan or Gruyere when you toss it all up together.

This Pistou has many uses. Add a dollop to soups and stews. Stir roasted potatoes up with some pistou. Add it to your favorite vinaigrette. Slather it over a piece of toast and top with a poached. There are so many delicious ways to enjoy this pistou.

By — Nathan Datres

