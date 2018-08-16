Lakeland PBS
Good Food, Good Life, 365 – One-Minute Tomato Sandwich

One-Minute Tomato Sandwich

2 slices whole-grain bread
1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 medium to large tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch slices
1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt flakes (I like the Maldon brand)
1 tablespoon honey
Toast the bread to the desired doneness. Spread the butter evenly on both slices while they are piping hot. Place 1 slice each on 2 plates.

Arrange the tomato slices on top of the bread. Sprinkle with the salt flakes and drizzle with the honey. Serve immediately. Makes 2 servings.

Sue’s Tips

You’ll find a serrated knife is your best friend when it comes to slicing tomatoes. You’ll get nice clean slices and no smooshing of the tomato.

You’ll know a tomato is ripe when you take a whiff and discover that sweet, earthy smell–that means lots of great flavor.

