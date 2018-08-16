Good Food, Good Life, 365 – One-Minute Tomato Sandwich

One-Minute Tomato Sandwich

2 slices whole-grain bread

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 medium to large tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt flakes (I like the Maldon brand)

1 tablespoon honey

Toast the bread to the desired doneness. Spread the butter evenly on both slices while they are piping hot. Place 1 slice each on 2 plates.

Arrange the tomato slices on top of the bread. Sprinkle with the salt flakes and drizzle with the honey. Serve immediately. Makes 2 servings.