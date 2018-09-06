Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hasselback Potatoes

Hasselback Potatoes

4 medium yellow or red potatoes (about 2 pounds) scrubbed clean

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, optional

Preheat oven to 400 or 425 degrees. Do 425 degrees if you want the outside of the potato to be crispy.

Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

Slice off a thin piece of the underside of the potato and set aside.

Place the cut side of the potato down on your work surface. Place handles of wooden spoons or chopsticks against each long side of the potato. Use a sharp knife to make 1/8-inch thick slices through the potato. The wooden spoon handles will stop the knife so that you won’t slice all the way through the potato. You want the slices to be held together by the foundation of the potato.

Place the thin pieces of potato that you cut from the bottom on the lined baking sheet. Place the sliced potatoes on top of the thin slices on the baking sheet. This will help the potatoes to fan out as they bake.

In a small bowl, mix olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper together.

Lightly brush each potato with olive oil mixture. Use your clean finger to get in and around each slice. Season as you desire.

Bake for 30 minutes. Brush again with olive oil mixture. Continue baking for another 30 minutes. Potatoes should be crispy and golden brown.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve. Makes 4 servings.