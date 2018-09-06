Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hasselback Potatoes
Hasselback Potatoes
4 medium yellow or red potatoes (about 2 pounds) scrubbed clean
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, optional
Preheat oven to 400 or 425 degrees. Do 425 degrees if you want the outside of the potato to be crispy.
Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.
Slice off a thin piece of the underside of the potato and set aside.
Place the cut side of the potato down on your work surface. Place handles of wooden spoons or chopsticks against each long side of the potato. Use a sharp knife to make 1/8-inch thick slices through the potato. The wooden spoon handles will stop the knife so that you won’t slice all the way through the potato. You want the slices to be held together by the foundation of the potato.
Place the thin pieces of potato that you cut from the bottom on the lined baking sheet. Place the sliced potatoes on top of the thin slices on the baking sheet. This will help the potatoes to fan out as they bake.
In a small bowl, mix olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper together.
Lightly brush each potato with olive oil mixture. Use your clean finger to get in and around each slice. Season as you desire.
Bake for 30 minutes. Brush again with olive oil mixture. Continue baking for another 30 minutes. Potatoes should be crispy and golden brown.
Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve. Makes 4 servings.
Sue’s tips
If you don’t have wooden spoons, any thin piece of wood or spoon or chopsticks will work.
You can season Hasselback potatoes with whatever you’d like. Rather than this olive oil mixture, feel free to try melted butter. Sprinkle with any dried herb mixture or chopped fresh herbs you prefer. It can be as simple as salt and pepper, too.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More