Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hasselback Potatoes

Hasselback Potatoes

4 medium yellow or red potatoes (about 2 pounds) scrubbed clean
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, optional

Preheat oven to 400 or 425 degrees. Do 425 degrees if you want the outside of the potato to be crispy.

Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

Slice off a thin piece of the underside of the potato and set aside.

Place the cut side of the potato down on your work surface. Place handles of wooden spoons or chopsticks against each long side of the potato. Use a sharp knife to make 1/8-inch thick slices through the potato. The wooden spoon handles will stop the knife so that you won’t slice all the way through the potato. You want the slices to be held together by the foundation of the potato.

Place the thin pieces of potato that you cut from the bottom on the lined baking sheet. Place the sliced potatoes on top of the thin slices on the baking sheet. This will help the potatoes to fan out as they bake.

In a small bowl, mix olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper together.

Lightly brush each potato with olive oil mixture. Use your clean finger to get in and around each slice. Season as you desire.

Bake for 30 minutes. Brush again with olive oil mixture. Continue baking for another 30 minutes. Potatoes should be crispy and golden brown.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Sue’s tips

If you don’t have wooden spoons, any thin piece of wood or spoon or chopsticks will work.

You can season Hasselback potatoes with whatever you’d like. Rather than this olive oil mixture, feel free to try melted butter. Sprinkle with any dried herb mixture or chopped fresh herbs you prefer. It can be as simple as salt and pepper, too.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once Around the Herb Garden Dollop (or Drizzle)

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – One-Minute Tomato Sandwich

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Pizza

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Boys Soccer Team Plays with Heavy Hearts in 2018

“It was a shock,” Tom Grausam, Brainerd High School’s Boys Soccer Head Coach, said. Over the offseason the Brainerd Boys soccer team was faced
Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Boys Soccer Team Plays with Heavy Hearts in 2018

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

20 for 20: No Smoking Beltrami County (2005)

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Blueprint 181 Plans Laid Out In Open House

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Former Crosby Mayor Found Not Guilty Of Second-Degree Assault

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Highway 6 South of Deerwood Reduced to Single Lane Today

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.