Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Garden Beans in Butter

Garden Beans in Butter

Makes 4 servings.

Sue’s Tips

Slicing the beans thinly on the diagonal allows them to cook quickly. And, they look pretty.

The beans prepared this way are delicious just as they are. If you’d like to fancy the cooked beans up a bit, sprinkle toasted chopped walnuts over the top. Or, how about sunflower seeds or sesame seeds? If you have an herb garden, snip a little of your favorite and scatter over the beans.