Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Garden Beans in Butter

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2022

Garden Beans in Butter

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons butter, dairy or non-dairy
  • 1 pound green and/or yellow beans, rinsed, stem end pinched off, sliced thinly on diagonal
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet.
  2. When butter is hot, add onion and saute for 2 minutes.
  3. Add sliced green beans and stir to coat with butter. Cover pan.
  4. Turn down heat and cook green beans for about 10 minutes, or until tender-crisp.
  5. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Sue’s Tips

Slicing the beans thinly on the diagonal allows them to cook quickly. And, they look pretty.

The beans prepared this way are delicious just as they are. If you’d like to fancy the cooked beans up a bit, sprinkle toasted chopped walnuts over the top. Or, how about sunflower seeds or sesame seeds? If you have an herb garden, snip a little of your favorite and scatter over the beans.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Layered Mediterranean Hummus Platter

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Shortbread Cookies Adorned With Fresh Herbs

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Blueberry, Basil and Mozzarella Skewers

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summer Orzo Salad

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.