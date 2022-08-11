Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Garden Beans in Butter
Garden Beans in Butter
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter, dairy or non-dairy
- 1 pound green and/or yellow beans, rinsed, stem end pinched off, sliced thinly on diagonal
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet.
- When butter is hot, add onion and saute for 2 minutes.
- Add sliced green beans and stir to coat with butter. Cover pan.
- Turn down heat and cook green beans for about 10 minutes, or until tender-crisp.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Makes 4 servings.
Sue’s Tips
Slicing the beans thinly on the diagonal allows them to cook quickly. And, they look pretty.
The beans prepared this way are delicious just as they are. If you’d like to fancy the cooked beans up a bit, sprinkle toasted chopped walnuts over the top. Or, how about sunflower seeds or sesame seeds? If you have an herb garden, snip a little of your favorite and scatter over the beans.
