Golf Championship Raises More Than $38K For Boys & Girls Club Of The Bemidji Area

Bob Lowth Ford in Bemidji hosted its 13th Annual Golf Championship Fundraiser and raised more than $38,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

The event was held on Aug. 21 at the Bemidji Town & Country Club and had 104 golfers and 111 investors.

The funds will help support more than 600 kids and teens who attend the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

First place went to James Foss and Matt Haugstad.