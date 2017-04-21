Golden Apple: Student Create Life With Butterflies

The creation of life comes in different colors and sizes. At TrekNorth High School in Ms. Aakre’s science class, it’s in the shape of a butterfly.

“I think that’s a great thing if they can look at this and go, oh my gosh, this really is a beautiful creature,” said Aakre.

Inside this natural habitat are butterflies that the class grew that started off as larvae. Some students felt attached to the butterflies because they were there since the beginning.

“I really just like taking care of them it was the best,” said TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School Student Ryan Francisco. “I really liked that part.”

Students were responsible for tracking the progress of the butterflies and documenting weight. That was done with the data collected.

“Really what I’m hoping they get most out of it is being able to collect the data and analyze it,” said Aakre. “Although being able to appreciate the butterflies is important too.”

The butterflies even had names like Jerome. Eventually it was time to release the butterflies and have them spread their wings.

“I thought you had it too,” one student said.

“It’s kind of exciting to think about them going off and doing their own thing and a little worrying because it’s kind of cold out right now,” said TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School Student Theo Liberty.

The butterflies also help nature.

“They can help the environment because they provide benefits to the ecosystem because they help pollinate plants and just help move around the pollination so other plants can germinate and seed,” said Francisco.