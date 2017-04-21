DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Student Create Life With Butterflies

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

The creation of life comes in different colors and sizes. At TrekNorth High School in Ms. Aakre’s science class, it’s in the shape of a butterfly.

“I think that’s a great thing if they can look at this and go, oh my gosh, this really is a beautiful creature,” said Aakre.

Inside this natural habitat are butterflies that the class grew that started off as larvae. Some students felt attached to the butterflies because they were there since the beginning.

“I really just like taking care of them it was the best,” said TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School Student Ryan Francisco. “I really liked that part.”

Students were responsible for tracking the progress of the butterflies and documenting weight. That was done with the data collected.

“Really what I’m hoping they get most out of it is being able to collect the data and analyze it,” said Aakre. “Although being able to appreciate the butterflies is important too.”

The butterflies even had names like Jerome. Eventually it was time to release the butterflies and have them spread their wings.

“I thought you had it too,” one student said.

“It’s kind of exciting to think about them going off and doing their own thing and a little worrying because it’s kind of cold out right now,” said TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School Student Theo Liberty.

The butterflies also help nature.

“They can help the environment because they provide benefits to the ecosystem because they help pollinate plants and just help move around the pollination so other plants can germinate and seed,” said Francisco.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Plants Behaving Badly

Golden Apple: Young Innovators Create Through Makerspace

Golden Apple: TrekNorth Students Give Back To The Community

Community Spotlight: Exploring the Outdoors

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

March For Babies Walk Being Organized In Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Recently Added

March For Babies Walk Being Organized In Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

71st Annual Funtastic Dance Follies Hits The Stage

Posted on Apr. 20 2017

If You Give A Mouse An Interpreter: ASL Students Bring Stories To Life

Posted on Apr. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.