Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Adds All Day Preschool

After riding the bus to school and starting at 8 a.m. the preschoolers will take on a full day of normal school activities.

“We go to the library, the computer lab, music class, cafeteria and use the gym in the elementary school so we are using more resources in the elementary school,” said Molly Hoffarth the School Readiness Coordinator.

Each week Miss Molly introduces a new letter into the classroom; this week’s lesson is on the letter “F”.

“More parents are working so to have to the kids go to a place where they are not only taken care of but they are also learning, is a blessing,” Hoffarth said.

A trial period took place last school year to get feedback on the possible program.

“We were able to tailor our program to what works for families, people that are working and those types of things,” Rick Aulie the Pine River-Backus Elementary Principal.

There are currently 40 full day preschoolers who come to school 2 days a week. Including 3 different combinations of days to attend, depending what works better for the families.

“We feed them all breakfast and lunch. It’s free for all kids so there is no tuition and there is no cost at all to families,” Aulie said.

From the school side there was just a small increase in cost.

“There was an increase in staffing costs but we were able to offset a lot of that with the voluntary pre-k dollars we received from the state,” Aulie said.

A change that parents, staff members and children are adjusting well to.

“Most of them do just fine, they are a little bit tired in the morning if they are not used to getting up. But for the most part, they are here, happy, playing and learning,” Hoffarth said.

The shift to full day preschool will likely continue to expand in the future.

“The State of Minnesota and our administration here at Pine River-Backus is really putting a lot of effort into noticing early childhood and its’ importance. I hope that other school districts are starting to consider this too because I think the benefits are really positive,” Hoffarth said.