Golden Apple: Fosston Elementary School Organizes Cereal Drive

When a Fosston school learned that March was a special month for food shelves, they decided to host a cereal drive to collect as many boxes as possible. At Magelssen Elementary School in Fosston, a student leadership group organized a cereal drive.

Cereal was an exciting choice for the students because it meant at the end of donations they could have a demonstration of how many boxes they collected. Cereal is also valuable to food shelves because it is simple to make a meal out of it.

The students collected boxes for two weeks but reached their goal in the first few days. The last year has inspired the students to help give back.

The 980 boxes of cereal were donated to the Fishes and Loaves Food Shelf in Fosston.

