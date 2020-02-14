Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Forestview Middle School Holds 14th Annual Courage Retreat

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 14 2020

Forestview Middle School in Baxter held their 14th annual Courage Retreat. Youth Frontiers hosted the event to inspire students to follow their hearts, and to be courageous despite their fears.

The Youth Frontiers discussed issues like standing up against bullying, being brave, and showing kindness to everyone. At the end of the retreat, students identified their fears and made personal commitments on how they can be courageous.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

