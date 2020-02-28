Golden Apple: February Is “I Love To Read” Month at Baxter Elementary School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

“I Love To Read” is a nationwide month-long initiative that encourages the value of reading to students. To commemorate this, Baxter Elementary School chose books around building character.

Teachers say the best way to instill these characteristics is by reading books with positive characters. “A Boy And A Jaguar” and “The Good Egg” are just two of the four books students from every grade will vote on. After every class is done voting, teachers will find out which books everyone preferred.

