Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: February Is “I Love To Read” Month at Baxter Elementary School

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 28 2020

“I Love To Read” is a nationwide month-long initiative that encourages the value of reading to students. To commemorate this, Baxter Elementary School chose books around building character.

Teachers say the best way to instill these characteristics is by reading books with positive characters. “A Boy And A Jaguar” and “The Good Egg” are just two of the four books students from every grade will vote on. After every class is done voting, teachers will find out which books everyone preferred.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Baxter Elementary Third Grade Students Surprised With Awards From Crow Wing Energized

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Celebrates Unity Day

Memorial Activities Held Across Brainerd School District For Patriot Day

Brainerd School District Students Head Back To School Amid Construction

Latest Stories

Police Asking For Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle in Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Minnesota's Projected Surplus Grows to Over $1.5 Billion

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

One-Vehicle Accident Near Little Falls

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Roseau Boys Hockey Ends Season With Loss to Moorhead in Section 8A Championship

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Falls To Minnesota State in Conference Tournament

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.