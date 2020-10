Click to print (Opens in new window)

For this week’s Golden Apple, Deer River Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Pesta explains how school activities have only had to be adjusted instead of canceled. The district is also planning to only have to keep making adjustments instead of having students missing out on high school experiences.

