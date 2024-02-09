Golden Apple: Bemidji & Cass Lake-Bena Teachers Up for MN Teacher of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

158 candidates across the state are in the running for being the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, and among them this year are Bemidji High School Adaptive P.E. teacher Jackie Stoffel and Cass Lake-Bena English teacher Krista Saxton. We sat down with both these educators to hear about what teaching means for them and how they feel being nominated for the award.

The 158 candidates will be narrowed down to a group of semifinalists and then finalists in the coming weeks and months.

