Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Host High School Career Fair

Justin OthoudtSep. 22 2022

High school at its core is a time for students to think about what they’ll be doing with their futures. It’s important to provide students with resources to know what steps they’ll need to take in order to achieve their goals, and one of these resources is Bemidji Career Academies’ annual career fair, which was held last Monday at Bemidji High School.

Bemidji Career Academies offer students a chance to interact with and get hands-on learning from a number of industries, with this career fair being just one of the ways the program connects students to the community.

“All 1,600 of our students got to come and interact with over 50 business today,” explained Bemidji Career Academies Coordinator Jenny Farley, “We have a whole wide array that’s really based on what we have in our region and our area, and it’s based on those employment needs.”

With a resource to show students’ their next steps, the future for Bemidji High School students certainly looks bright.

