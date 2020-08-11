Lakeland PBS

Girl Scout Maps Out Sustainable Shopping Locations Across Northern Minnesota

Lakeland News — Aug. 11 2020

One Minnesotan Girl Scout has used her Gold Award project to create a map on where to shop responsibly and locally in northern Minnesota.

Sarah Kessler, a high school student and Girl Scout, compiled a list of both sustainable shopping options and second-hand stores in 25 different cities across north-central and northeastern Minnesota. She found 118 places to shop in total.

The maps can be found on the Visit Grand Rapids website.

