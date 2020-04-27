George W. Bush: American Experience

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

May 4 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE explores the fascinating life and tumultuous presidency of George W. Bush in a new two-part biography of the 43rd U.S. president. The documentary features insights from historians, journalist and members of the president’s inner circle, including chiefs of staff Andy Card and Joshua Bolten, speechwriter David Frum, press secretary Ari Fleischer, senior advisor Karl Rove and others.