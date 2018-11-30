Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Garrison Man Honored With Life Saving Award

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 30 2018
Leave a Comment

John Pufahl of Garrison was honored with a lifesaving award for rescuing three hunters and their dogs from their capsized boat on Camp Lake.

The award was presented during the November 27th Crow Wing County Board Meeting.

On the morning of October 12, Pufahl was at home having coffee when he saw someone was in trouble on the lake. The 71-year-old drove his pontoon out to the victims and pulled everyone to safety.

The lifesaving award is recognized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Boat and Water Sergeant DJ Downie nominated Pufahl for the award.

The three hunters that were rescued were Andrew LeBlanc, 30 of Little Falls, Jason Worlie, 39 of Bowlus, and Jayme Doucette, 43 of Becker.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County To Sell Nearly Two Million Dollars Worth Of Land Next Week

Crow Wing County Community Services Wins Innovation Award

Crow Wing County Sheriff-Elect Scott Goddard Announces His Chief Deputy

Crow Wing County WIC Program Found To Have Met All Regulations

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Brainerd Learning Center Students Design Clothing To Break Stereotypes

Students at the Brainerd Learning Center are working to end the stereotypes associated with their school. Through a partnership with Junior
Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Brainerd Learning Center Students Design Clothing To Break Stereotypes

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Grand Rapids Area Man Arrested, Allegedly Threatens To Kill Baxter Police Officer

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Crow Wing County To Sell Nearly Two Million Dollars Worth Of Land Next Week

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Brainerd Schools Officially Allow Service Animals

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

UPDATE: Bena Death Ruled A Homicide - Victim Identified

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.