Garrison Man Honored With Life Saving Award

John Pufahl of Garrison was honored with a lifesaving award for rescuing three hunters and their dogs from their capsized boat on Camp Lake.

The award was presented during the November 27th Crow Wing County Board Meeting.

On the morning of October 12, Pufahl was at home having coffee when he saw someone was in trouble on the lake. The 71-year-old drove his pontoon out to the victims and pulled everyone to safety.

The lifesaving award is recognized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Boat and Water Sergeant DJ Downie nominated Pufahl for the award.

The three hunters that were rescued were Andrew LeBlanc, 30 of Little Falls, Jason Worlie, 39 of Bowlus, and Jayme Doucette, 43 of Becker.