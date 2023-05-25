Garage Sustains Extensive Damage in Fire North of Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A garage north of Bemidji received extensive damage after catching fire.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on Wednesday, May 24, firefighters responded to a structure fire in Northern Township. When firefighters arrived, they found a two half stall attached garage with smoke and fire showing.

19 firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Seven pieces of equipment were also on the scene. The garage and its contents sustained extensive damage. The home also suffered light smoke damage. No injuries are reported. The fire appears to be accidental in nature and is currently under investigation.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric all assisted on the scene.

