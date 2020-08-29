Full Tummies Weekend Edition Provides Free Lunch to Anyone in Need
Full Tummies Weekend Edition is a fairly new program that provides free weekend lunches to anyone in need. Organizers Kevin Stumpf and John Raboin began providing free lunches to students every weekend since March, but as the demand grew, they opened the program up to anyone facing food insecurity.
Stumpf, who is a co-owner of Baxter Café and Catering, began preparing the lunches out of his restaurant kitchen, and John, who is with Raboin and Francis Law Firm, provided $5,000 of his own money to help launch the program.
The program has received additional donations and supplies from area organizations, and the Brainerd Area Sertoma Club has been vital in assisting the program with volunteers.
Full Tummies Weekend Edition also provides limited delivery to families who don’t have transportation. Anyone in need of weekend meals can call Baxter Café and Catering at 218-829-1739 on Saturdays between 8 and 10:30 a.m., and pick-up is between 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. in the cafe’s driveway.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.