Freight Line Involved In Fatal Otter Tail County Crash

Mal Meyer
Apr. 13 2017
A 16 year old was killed in a crash with  freightliner semi in Otter Tail County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the incident happened on Highway 210 near 469th Ave, in Vining, around 6 o’clock on Thursday morning.

The semi truck pulling a trailer was traveling west on Hwy 210 and crossed over the center line. The semi struck a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling east.

The driver of the semi has been identified as Jason Rudolf Vadner, 34 or Wheaton, Minnesota. He sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

A 16-year-old was driving the Chevy Impala. Addditional information about the teenager has not been provided.

The Ottertail Sheriff’s Office, Vining Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Henning Fire Department and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Lakeland News as we continue to update this information.

