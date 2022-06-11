Lakeland PBS

Free Admission to Minnesota State Parks This Saturday, June 11th

Hanky HazeltonJun. 10 2022

Admission is free for visitors to 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this Saturday, June 11th for Free Park Day.

With a free day in each season, it’s a great opportunity to get outside and explore some new places. There’s a state park within 30 miles of most Minnesotans and Minnesota state parks are open year-round. If you stay for the whole weekend or just spend a few hours, you will make memories that will last a lifetime.

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours. The other remaining Free Park Day in Minnesota will be on Friday, November 25th.

By — Hanky Hazelton

