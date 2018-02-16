DONATE

Four People Arrested In Crow Wing County Drug Bust

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 16 2018
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that four people have been arrested as a part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics. It happened this morning at approximately 7 am.

The Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division executed the search at home on 5th Avenue in Crosby. All the people arrested are being held in the Crow Wing County Jail.

The Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team and the Crosby Police Department assisted in the search.

