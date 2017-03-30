Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

A two-vehicle collision Monday evening injures four people in Morrison County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Honda Accord was driving westbound on 213th Street, when it struck a Nissan A2S that was driving southbound on Highway 25.

Cindy Ann Meyer, 37, of Pierz was the driver of the Nissan. The Honda’s driver was Christy Lynn Schilling, 41, of Little Falls. Schilling had two passengers along with her, Jeremy D. Brausen, 38, of Little Falls, and Austin E. Christiance, 25, of Pierz. All four sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were not transported to a hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The State Patrol said that everyone was wearing seatbelts.