DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

Josh Peterson
Mar. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

A two-vehicle collision Monday evening injures four people in Morrison County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Honda Accord was driving westbound on 213th Street, when it struck a Nissan A2S that was driving southbound on Highway 25.

Cindy Ann Meyer, 37, of Pierz was the driver of the Nissan. The Honda’s driver was Christy Lynn Schilling, 41, of Little Falls. Schilling had two passengers along with her, Jeremy D. Brausen, 38, of Little Falls, and Austin E. Christiance, 25, of Pierz. All four sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were not transported to a hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The State Patrol said that everyone was wearing seatbelts.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Vehicles Reported Stolen In Morrison County

Police Pursuit In Morrison County

Horseback Ride Turns Awry

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

0

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Dept. Reminds Residents To Stay Off The Ice

After an ice rescue east of Bemidji on Big Lake, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department is reminding the public to stay off the lakes.
Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Recently Added

Beltrami County Sheriff's Dept. Reminds Residents To Stay Off The Ice

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Angler Saved By Law Enforcement After Falling Through The Ice On Big Lake

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Bemidji Area Schools Special Education Bus Involved In Crash

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.