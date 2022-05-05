Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash North of Kelliher

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four people were injured after two vehicles collided north of Kelliher on Tuesday.

The incident happened on May 3rd in the township of Waskish on Highway 72. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened when 50-year old Dana Keil of Waskish was travelling northbound and turned onto Shoreline Drive in her 2008 Nissan Altima. A 2008 Dodge Avenger was heading southbound on Highway 72 when it collided with Keil’s car. Madisson Rosebear, 29, Dorie French, 36, and a four-year-old child were inside of the Dodge.

All injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. However, Rosebear was airlifted to Fargo, and the rest were admitted to Sanford Health in Bemidji. Both airbags were deployed. No alcohol is reported to be involved in the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today