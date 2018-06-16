Foundation Providing Hearing Aids For Kids In Need

Hearing is something we often take for granted. One foundation has come to Minnesota to make sure every child gets to enjoy the same sounds we hear everyday. Anthony Scott has more on that story.
Miracle-Ear has provided over 5,000 patients nationwide with hearing aids.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
... Read More
Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More