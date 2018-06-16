Lakeland PBS
Foundation Providing Hearing Aids For Kids In Need

Nathan Green
Jun. 15 2018
Hearing is something we often take for granted. One foundation has come to Minnesota to make sure every child gets to enjoy the same sounds we hear everyday. Anthony Scott has more on that story.

Miracle-Ear has provided over 5,000 patients nationwide with hearing aids.

