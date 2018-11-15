Found Handgun Ends With Juvenile In The Hospital
A ten-year-old male found a loaded handgun in his home, and sustained injuries after firing it on Wednesday, November 14th.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department was called at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the Sanford Hospital Emergency Department in Bemidji for a report of a suspect sustaining a gunshot injury. Upon arrival deputies discovered that a ten-year-old male sustained the injury after he discharged a .22 caliber handgun. The boy found the handgun which was unsecured in the child’s home.
An arrest from the incident was made and is pending formal criminal charges with the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.
Because the incident involves a juvenile, no further information will be released.
