Fosston Girls’ B-Ball Falls to Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in Class A Quarterfinals

The final Class A state quarterfinal of the day on Thursday saw Fosston back at the state tournament for the first time since 2006, where they were taking on Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.

The Greyhounds couldn’t catch the Mustangs, as Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart beat Fosston 72-35. Despite the loss, after the game, the players talked about what makes playing at the state tournament so great.

“It means a lot. You know, most teams don’t get to come to the state tournament so for us to represent Section 8, that’s a big deal and we’re just glad that we get another game tomorrow,” said senior guard Brynlea Mahlen. “Us going to state finally felt real when we walked into the building today, knowing that we were going to play basketball today in this big gym, in this big arena.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t ask for a better team with my three other seniors to play by my side and my team,” added senior guard Vanessa Johnson. “And we’re just a closely knit team together and we all get along. So I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

On Friday in the consolation bracket, The Hounds will face off with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, who fell to Mountain Iron-Buhl 71-36 earlier on Thursday.

