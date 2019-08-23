Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Former Vikings Lineman Barry Bennett And His Wife Found Dead In Rural Long Prairie Home

Aug. 23 2019

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple found dead in their rural Long Prairie home on Wednesday as former a NFL Vikings lineman and his wife.

63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, 66-year-old Carol Bennett, were found dead Wednesday late afternoon after a friend went to their home on Ginseng Road in Long Prairie for a welfare check. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the couple died of homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Dylan Bennet

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for 22-year-old Dylan Bennett. So far, they have located the car they believe he was driving. It was found outside of Minnesota.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Dylan Bennett. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 732-2157.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Dead Bodies Found At Rural Long Prairie Residence

Clearbrook Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Stabbing In Rice Lake

Man Charged For Allegedly Stabbing Woman To Death Near Bagley

2nd Person Arraigned For Aiding An Offender In Double Homicide Case

Latest Story

Cass Lake Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Four-Year-Old

A Cass Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a four-year-old on Wednesday, August 21. According to the Itasca
Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Cass Lake Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Four-Year-Old

Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Annual Healing Powwow Takes Place At Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Joe Juszczyk Wins Brainerd Lakes Tour Showcase At Cragun's

Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Bemidji Volleyball Beats Alexandria In Season Opener

Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Bemidji Girls Soccer Opens Season With Big Win Over W-H-A

Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.