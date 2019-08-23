Former Vikings Lineman Barry Bennett And His Wife Found Dead In Rural Long Prairie Home

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple found dead in their rural Long Prairie home on Wednesday as former a NFL Vikings lineman and his wife.

63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, 66-year-old Carol Bennett, were found dead Wednesday late afternoon after a friend went to their home on Ginseng Road in Long Prairie for a welfare check. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the couple died of homicide due to gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for 22-year-old Dylan Bennett. So far, they have located the car they believe he was driving. It was found outside of Minnesota.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Dylan Bennett. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 732-2157.