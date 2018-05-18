Former State Senator Harold “Skip” Finn Dies
Former State Senator Harold “Skip” Finn of Cass Lake has died.
Finn, a DFLer, served in the Senate from 1991 to 1996. A Leech Lake Band member, he also served as Majority Whip while representing District 4 in the Senate.
Sources tell Lakeland News that Finn died Thursday after recently contracting a rare form of pneumonia. Plans for a memorial service are pending.
