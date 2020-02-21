Lakeland PBS

Former Sanford Center Director Sentenced For Theft By Swindle

Nathan Green — Feb. 21 2020

The former executive director of the Sanford Center in Bemidji was sentenced to jail time for theft by swindle on Thursday.

48-year-old Curtis Webb pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Beltrami County Jail. As part of the plea agreement between the prosecution and Webb’s attorney, the sentenced includes three years unsupervized probation, no contact with Sanford Center management company VenuWorks, and a $1,000 dollar fine and restitution of $38,000, which he has already paid. Webb must also send apology letters to the city of Bemidji and VenuWorks.

Webb was charged in August for fraudulent claims for reimbursement while working at the Sanford Center from 2013 to 2016.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

