Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced On Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 24 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd will be sentenced Friday by a Minnesota judge.

Forty-five-year-old Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statutes, he’ll be sentenced on the most serious charge.

The max is 40 years in prison, but legal experts say the more practical maximum is 30 because any more risks being overturned on appeal. Prosecutors are asking for 30, while defense attorney Eric Nelson asked for probation.

Floyd’s family members can speak but haven’t said if they will. Chauvin can speak too, but doing so may be tricky since he still faces a federal trial.

 

