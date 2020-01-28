Former Executive Director Of Sanford Center Pleads Guilty

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The former executive director of Bemidji’s Sanford Center pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle on Friday, Jan. 24.

As part of the plea, 48-year-old Curtis Webb’s sentence will involve a 45-day cap on jail time, three years of probation, restitution of $38,000 up front at the time of his hearing and a $1,000 fine.

Webb was charged in August for a scheme involving false expense reimbursements while working at the Sanford Center from 2013 to 2016.

In November, he was sentenced in Bloomington Illinois, where he was the director of the then-named U.S. Cellular Coliseum for a brief period in 2016, to 100 hours of community service, two years of probation and to pay required fees and restitution for a similar crime.

His sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Beltrami County Courthouse.

