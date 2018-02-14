Floral Shops Get Ready For Valentine’s Day

There are many ways to say I love you: some do it through cards and candies, while others inflate their way to their lover’s heart. But for many, it’s done through flowers, and this time of year, roses are the red hot item.

Red roses tend to be the traditional Valentine trademark, and many people are giving that traditional token of love to their sweetheart. But if roses aren’t your thing, floral designers can help you find that special way to show your love.

For Amy Nelson, owner of Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji, her business depends on a successful Valentine’s Day.

Over the past couple of days, extra hands were hired to help with taking orders, arranging, and delivering. But while it is a crazy few days, it’s a labor of love.

As the clock ticks closer to the big day, the work will continue for extended hours to help everyone spread the love.

Many floral shops around the Lakeland viewing area will have extended hours through Valentine’s Day, but many say time is running out if you want to place that special order.