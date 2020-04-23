Lakeland PBS

Floral Businesses Adapting to Stay-at-Home Order

Nathan Green — Apr. 22 2020

During this pandemic, we have seen many people and places adapt to these changing times, including family-owned-and-run stores such as Brainerd Floral, which will remain open for business throughout the entire stay-at-home order. The company is making as many adjustments as possible to help satisfy both social distancing measurements and their customers’ needs.

The floral business is considered essential for events such as funerals and weddings.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Resorts Can Accept Now Guests During Stay-at-Home Order

Sen. Klobuchar Talks E-Learning, Internet Accessibility with Bemidji Superintendent

CLC to Honor This Year’s Graduates With Virtual Commencement

Bemidji United Way Announces More Recipients of Emergency Fund

Latest Stories

Resorts Can Accept Now Guests During Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Sen. Klobuchar Talks E-Learning, Internet Accessibility with Bemidji Superintendent

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

CLC to Honor This Year's Graduates With Virtual Commencement

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Bemidji United Way Announces More Recipients of Emergency Fund

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Affinity Plus Credit Union in Bemidji Honors Essential Workers

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.