Floral Businesses Adapting to Stay-at-Home Order
During this pandemic, we have seen many people and places adapt to these changing times, including family-owned-and-run stores such as Brainerd Floral, which will remain open for business throughout the entire stay-at-home order. The company is making as many adjustments as possible to help satisfy both social distancing measurements and their customers’ needs.
The floral business is considered essential for events such as funerals and weddings.
