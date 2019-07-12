Fleet Farm To Move Corporate Headquarters To Wisconsin

Fleet Farm is planning to move their corporate headquarters to Appleton, Wisconsin.

The retail chain will consolidate six of its locations including Brainerd to the new headquarters. As many as 70 jobs will be transferred from Fleet Farm’s Brainerd location.

The retailer’s headquarters was at the Lively Building in downtown Brainerd. Fleet Farm purchased its future headquarters from SECURA Insurance. The move will begin to take place at the very start of 2020 and is expected to be complete by the end of March.