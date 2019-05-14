Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor Of Peace Officers Memorial Day

In accordance with a proclamation issued by the President, Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in honor and remembrance of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“Today and every day it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours, and to thank the over 10,000 Law Enforcement Officers in Minnesota who serve in the 446 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and services to Minnesota communities,” reads Governor Walz’s proclamation.

President John F. Kennedy declared the first Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962, as a tribute to peace officers and in honor of peace officers who, through their courageous deeds, lost their lives or became disabled in the line of duty. This day has been observed in our country annually ever since.