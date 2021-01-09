First Responders, Emergency Workers Remembering Paramedic Who Died on the Job

Click to print (Opens in new window)

First responders and emergency workers in Crosby and Onamia are remembering a paramedic who died on the job on Jan. 6.

Toby Rowan of Emily worked as a paramedic for Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and also for Mille Lacs Health System. Rowan died after responding to a call in Isle of a person unresponsive with a possible heart attack. The victim died at the scene, and then Rowan had a medical event that is suspected to be a heart attack. Lifesaving measures were taken and he was taken to the hospital in Onamia, but he was pronounced dead there.

The Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Honor Guard escorted Rowan through Crosby last night with numerous EMS, police, and fire officers from all over the state, driving with the hearse on Highway 210 to the Koop Funeral Home.

