First National Bank Bemidji Launches #BetterTogetherBemidji Campaign

First National Bank Bemidji has launched a campaign to help local businesses affected by COVID-19.

The bank has begun the #BetterTogetherBemidji campaign, which gives away gift cards from local businesses once a week. Buying gift cards is a strategy that gives back to local businesses and residents, and the bank wants to show that residents can still support their community.

First National Bank Bemidji has been employee owned since 1985 and is choosing local businesses to promote. To get involved, check out #BetterTogetherBemidji on social media.

