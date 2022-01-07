Fire Destroys Waterfront Buildings in Superior, WI

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Fire destroyed a pair of waterfront buildings in Superior, Wisconsin on Thursday, with smoke from the morning blaze briefly requiring the closure of a major bridge connecting the city with Duluth, Minnesota.

The fire began in an empty warehouse and spread to the neighboring building. No one was hurt, but Fire Chief Scott Gordon said both buildings were destroyed. Authorities haven’t said what started the fire.

The 48,000 square foot warehouse was built in 1890 and formerly housed the Lake Superior Fish Company, previously known as Sivertson Fisheries. The other building is the former Twohy Mercantile, built in 1894 by renowned architect Oliver Traphagen.

