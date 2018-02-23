DONATE

Fire At Vacationaire In Park Rapids Sends One To The Hospital

Josh Peterson
Feb. 23 2018
Vacationaire Resort, Park Rapids

Firefighters battle an early morning blaze at Vacationaire Resort near Park Rapids and sends one resort guest to the hospital.

According to Nikki Clancy, owner of Vacationaire, she says the fire started around 5:20am.

Three rooms of the 12 unit motel building were rented and all guests got out safely.  Clancy says that one guest received 3rd degree burns and was in surgery Friday afternoon.

Ben Cumber, Park Rapids Assistant Fire Chief says that when firefighters arrived on the scene the two story building was completely engulfed in flames. Shortly after the second level of the building collapsed.

Cumber says the building is a complete loss.

The owners of Vacationaire plan to rebuild.

We will have more on this story tonight at 10 on Lakeland News.

