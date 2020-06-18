Fire at Ponemah Pow Wow Grounds Ruled as Arson
A fire has heavily damaged the Ponemah pow wow grounds on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, and authorities believe the fire was intentionally set.
The fire happened on Tuesday, June 16th, and it’s still unclear how much damage was caused. Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. says the fire has been ruled as arson, and investigators have identified four suspects in connection but have yet to make any arrests.
