Final Pillager Gap Series To Be Presented At Sylvan Town Hall On Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“History In Our Back Yard”, will presented at the Sylvan Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. This is the sixth and final presentation that is presented by Sylvan Township and Pillager School Community Education.

The final presentation, “History In Our Back Yard”, will be presented by Jeremy Jackson who will talk about the Gull River Lumber Co.

“In its day one of the most up-to-date mills in Minnesota, the Gull River Lumber Company had a huge impact on the population growth on the area as it stripped a large area of the virgin timber,” said Pillager Gap Series organizers.

“In its short life in the 1880s and ‘90s, this mill had an impact on the growth of Sylvan, Pillager and the surrounding area with much of the lumber heading west to build the treeless Red River Valley,” said Pillager Gap Series organizers.

The address of the Sylvan Town Hall is 12956 24th Ave. SW, Pillager.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today