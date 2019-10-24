Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Final Pillager Gap Series To Be Presented At Sylvan Town Hall On Tuesday

Chaz MootzOct. 24 2019

“History In Our Back Yard”, will presented at the Sylvan Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. This is the sixth and final presentation that is presented by Sylvan Township and Pillager School Community Education.

The final presentation, “History In Our Back Yard”, will be presented by Jeremy Jackson who will talk about the Gull River Lumber Co.

“In its day one of the most up-to-date mills in Minnesota, the Gull River Lumber Company had a huge impact on the population growth on the area as it stripped a large area of the virgin timber,” said Pillager Gap Series organizers.

“In its short life in the 1880s and ‘90s, this mill had an impact on the growth of Sylvan, Pillager and the surrounding area with much of the lumber heading west to build the treeless Red River Valley,” said Pillager Gap Series organizers.

The address of the Sylvan Town Hall is 12956 24th Ave. SW, Pillager.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Pillager Man Charged For Embezzling More Than $350,000 From Construction Company

Freight Train Strikes And Kills Man Near Pillager

Serious Crash After Motorcycle Strikes Deer In Rural Motley

Sourcewell Board Approves Nearly $450,000 In Innovation Funding

Latest Story

MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

https://youtu.be/Xd0j2dRSJrI/youtube] The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging pedestrians and motorists to be extra cautious this
Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Latest Stories

MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

A Male Body Found In Polk County Lake

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

DNR Says Smart Safety Choices May Have Saved Brainerd Area Duck Hunters' Lives

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Girls Soccer Gets First-Ever Goal At State Tournament

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Volleyball Beats Big Lake In 5 To Advance In Playoffs

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.