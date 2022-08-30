Lakeland PBS

Final Phase of Maintenance Begins for Bemidji’s Paul and Babe Statues

Justin OthoudtAug. 29 2022

Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues have stood proudly as city icons for 85 years, and with that long lifespan comes the occasional maintenance routine.

While it can be discouraging to see the beloved duo behind construction barricades, it’s all to prevent the monuments from succumbing to water damage.

“We’re improving the drainage around both Paul and Babe, mostly Babe,” explained Marcia Larson, Bemidji Parks and Recreation director.

Unfortunately, the Babe statue has seen its fair share of water damage throughout the years. As such, this project began with the statue being raised 15 inches to ensure that water would not pool underneath the statue.

The final phase of this renovation will be to install a catch basin in the plaza as well as add in some green space in the accompanying area.

This renovation wouldn’t have been possible without the support and fundraising efforts from Visit Bemidji’s plush toy sales, which have already helped raise over $5,000 towards future renovations. The funds will be put to good use so that one of Bemidji’s most iconic and beloved landmarks will remain for years to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

