Felony Charge Dropped For Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

A Puposky, Minn. man is no longer facing felony charges in Beltrami County after test results “compromised” the case for the State.

Richard Erickson, 20, was a arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual assault conduct in November after a complaint was filed by a woman, stating a she was assaulted by Erickson in his car.

The dismissal of the case by prosecuter Dave Frank states that “forensic analysis of evidence produced results that have compromised the State’s ability to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The dismissal of the case was approved by the victim.