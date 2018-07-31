Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Fatal Tractor Accident Near Little Falls

Josh Peterson
Jul. 31 2018
Leave a Comment

A man was tragically killed after being run over by a tractor in Green Prairie Township, two miles north of Little Falls

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon shortly after 3:00pm, their office received a report of a man that was run over by a tractor at a residence off of Ginger Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that, Emil Groth, 84, of Little Falls, was driving a
tractor in a field behind the residence. Groth fell off the tractor and was run over. Groth was
transported to St Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance where he died from his injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Air Care and Gold Cross
Ambulance.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Little Falls Man Sent To Hospital After Alcohol-Related Crash

Crow Wing County 4-H Hosts Party With A Purpose

Police Asking For Assistance in Finding Cemetery Thieves

Little Falls Man In Hospital After Getting Run Over By Car

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Jo Whitefeather said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Latest Story

DWI Law Change Goes into Effect August 1st

Under the current DWI law, someone convicted of a DWI while operating a highway licensed vehicle could still operate ATVs, motorboats, and
Posted on Jul. 31 2018

Latest Stories

DWI Law Change Goes into Effect August 1st

Posted on Jul. 31 2018

Deer Hunters Will Have More Opportunities In Fall

Posted on Jul. 31 2018

2018 Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Prep

Posted on Jul. 31 2018

Lake George Blueberry Festival

Posted on Jul. 31 2018

Emily Israelson Wins 2018 Women's Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 31 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.