Fatal Tractor Accident Near Little Falls
A man was tragically killed after being run over by a tractor in Green Prairie Township, two miles north of Little Falls
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon shortly after 3:00pm, their office received a report of a man that was run over by a tractor at a residence off of Ginger Road.
The Sheriff’s Office says that, Emil Groth, 84, of Little Falls, was driving a
tractor in a field behind the residence. Groth fell off the tractor and was run over. Groth was
transported to St Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance where he died from his injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Air Care and Gold Cross
Ambulance.
