Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Polk County
One person is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Honda motorcycle was northbound on Polk County Road 4 of Spruce Grove Road SE when it went off the road to the right.
The occupant died at the scene.
It is unknown what time the crash occurred.
