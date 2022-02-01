Fatal Fire at Apartment Complex in Detroit Lakes
An apartment complex in Detroit Lakes over the weekend has claimed the life of one person.
The Detroit Lakes police and fire departments responded to the Pelican River Apartments at 1265 Loring Avenue around 10:30 Saturday night. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the body of 61-year-old Kari Bishop in the fire scene.
Fire damage was contained to the specific unit involved, but smoke damage is prevalent in other portions of the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
