Fall Fun Food Festival At Bemidji’s McKenzie Place Ending This Weekend
This is the last weekend to stop by the 20th annual Fall Fun Food Festival at McKenzie Place in Bemidji to buy some of your favorite must-have foods.
The festival celebrates fall and specialty foods from Minnesota and all around the country. It features a wide variety of jams, mustard, Minnesota sausage and some non-traditional foods as well.
The event is free and open to the public. All food items will vary in price and size.