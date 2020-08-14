Extra DWI Enforcement in MN to Raise Awareness For Driving Under the Influence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has started a campaign to raise awareness for driving while under the influence.

From August 14th to September 7th, law enforcement and traffic safety partners across the state of Minnesota will be adding extra enforcement of DWIs to raise awareness towards how dangerous it is to drive under the influence. As of August 10th, there have been almost 14,000 arrests in the state for driving while under the influence so far this year.

Local officers named to this year’s DWI All-Star Team include Baxter officers Taylor Halverson, who made 54 arrests last year, along with Lance Herbst with 32. From the Bemidji Police Department were Jeff Amey with 81 arrests and Bidal Duran, Jr. with 39. Anthony Petrie from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office had 64 arrests.

